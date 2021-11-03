City Personnel is Expanding!

City Personnel, a top-rated staffing agency in Providence, recently announced that they have expanded to a new location at 235 Promenade St, Suite 401, Providence, RI.

City Personnel has called Broadway in Providence their home for the past fifteen years, but with recent additions and promotions to their team, it was time to move on to bigger and better things. One of the best parts? They’ve only moved a few minutes down the road. “We wanted to stay within the community we have got to know over the last several years. We love being in Providence and The Foundry offices met all of our needs,” said Apajee.

City Personnel, a staffing agency that specializes in placing all levels of administrative positions, has been named a Top-Rated Local Business 3 times, received the Clearly Rated Best of Staffing Award for Client Satisfaction in 2021, and was featured in several news articles, including the RI Monthly’s Outstanding Women Profile, which highlighted the success of CP’s Founder and President, Dawn Apajee.

“We are very excited about the move. With our team continuing to grow, we decided to move to a larger office at The Foundry. Our mission has always been to provide world-class staffing solutions and superior customer service to the companies we serve and the candidates we represent. This move will allow us to add to our team and improve our staffing solutions to do exactly that,” Apajee said.

- Advertisement -

City Personnel looks forward to making more memories in their new home office at 235 Promenade St., Suite 401.

https://citypersonnel.net