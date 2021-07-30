Clam cakes and chowder? Pulling out stops to attract workers

Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now

With the COVID-19 pandemic upending Rhode Island’s job market, employers are desperate to fill positions, utilizing creative tactics to draw new employees. Due to high demand for products and services, companies are offering a host of incentives, including signing bonuses, child care assistance and food – yes, food – to bring workers through their doors.…