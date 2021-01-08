Collection of 5% hotel tax in R.I. declines 57.2% Y/Y in Oct.

PROVIDENCE – Collection of the 5% hotel tax in October in Rhode Island declined 57.2% year over year in Rhode Island to $914,188, the R.I. Department of Revenue said on Friday.

Collections from traditional hotels totaled $867,122 in October, while collections from hosting platforms and room resellers totaled $47,065.

Allocations to regional tourism districts totaled $368,073 for the month. The largest allocation was to the Aquidneck Island district, totaling $190,515.

Allocations to municipalities totaled $228,525 in October, the largest of which was $73,858 to Newport. The largest nominal decline year over year occurred in Providence, where allocations dropped $102,950 year over year to $31,193.

Allocation to the R.I. Commerce Corp. totaled $230,012 in October, while the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau totaled $87,578.

Fiscal year to date in October, collections of the 5% hotel tax totaled $6.9 million, a 39.3% decline year over year.