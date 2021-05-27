College Hill home sells for $1.8M, highest price for 2021 on East Side

PROVIDENCE – A mid-19th-century Greek Revival has been sold in College Hill, marking the highest price so far this year for a single-family home on the East Side of Providence.

The house at 94 Congdon St. sold for $1.8 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., whose agent represented the sellers.

Renovated by its most recent owners, the home includes an elegant foyer and a living room with fireplace and crown molding. The dining room has built-in cabinets. The view from its citywide terrace looks out over the R.I. Statehouse.

The property is located near Prospect Terrace, a park with views of the city.

- Advertisement -

The most recent owner was identified in real estate records as Donald B. Brewster Jr., who purchased the home for $1.4 million in October 2017, according to real estate records.

The identity of the new owner was not immediately available.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.