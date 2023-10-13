Colleges must now prioritize apprenticeships

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

Apprenticeships are making a comeback. And Rhode Island has a chance to help lead the way in showing how they can be a more formal part of a four-year college education. A new state law requires public colleges to formalize and expand ways to provide academic credit to students in registered apprenticeship programs. The schools…