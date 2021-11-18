Colonial on East Side of Providence sells for $1.7M

PROVIDENCE – A historic colonial home on the city’s East Side recently sold for $1.7 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd, which represented the buyers and sellers in the transaction.

The home at 226 Blackstone Blvd. was built in 1900 but has since been renovated, now with five bedrooms, a two-car garage and 6,029 square feet of living space, according to property records.

The three-floor home also features a chef’s kitchen with stone countertops, a brick fireplace in both the dining room and living room, and a fenced yard on 0.2 acres of land, with walkout access to a porch in the rear of the home. There’s also a finished lower-level basement with a recreation room.

The single-family home was last owned by Ryan and Lori Rumbarger, according to city property records. The Blackstone Boulevard home was sold to Jolie and Nicole Issa, according to public records.

The sale represents one of 52 single-family homes that sold for more than $1 million in Providence so far this year, according to Residential Properties.

