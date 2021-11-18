Commercial building in Newport sells for $1.9M

NEWPORT – A two-story, brick commercial building at 38 to 42 Spring St. in the heart of the city recently sold for $1.9 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., the real estate agency that represented the seller.

The former owner of the property, which houses an antique shop, an antique lighting shop, a veterinary clinic and a bookstore, parted with the building after owning it for 40 years, Residential Properties said in an announcement about the sale.

Public records show that Delfine Martin and Mary Hanoian, both now Florida residents, sold the building to the Stanfield Corp. Corporate filings with the state of Rhode Island show that the corporation is led by David Drooker.

In addition to ground floor retail, the property includes office space on the second floor, with a total of 17 units of commercial and office space.

The 1,360-square-foot building was constructed in 1920, according to city records.

