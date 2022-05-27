Commercial kitchen space for food entrepreneurs launches in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – In the location that once housed the original Green Line Apothecary, the founders of the old-fashioned pharmacy and soda fountain are looking to spark a “local food hub” with a newly launched commercial kitchen space.

Town Made LLC commercial kitchen, which also includes storage and a pop-up storefront area, opened recently at 203 Main St. in the South Kingstown village of Wakefield with a focus on strengthening food entrepreneurship and local sourcing in southern Rhode Island.

“We are hoping to bring entrepreneurs and great food, and to create jobs on Main Street in Wakefield,” said Town Made founder and CEO Ken Procaccianti. “That’s where we got started, and we understand the challenges of starting a business.”

The idea for a commercial kitchen took root when husband and wife team Ken and Christina Procaccianti, who co-founded Green Line Apothecary, moved the pharmacy’s original location to a larger space at nearby 245 Main St. With the original location vacant, the pair wanted to use it to make their own ice cream for Green Line’s soda fountain.

During that development process, Ken Procaccianti said, they realized that building out additional kitchen spaces could provide other food entrepreneurs with “a turnkey solution to start their businesses.”

In addition to the space’s kitchen facilities, Procaccianti said the space’s Main Street location offers members more opportunities to connect with the community. A key aspect of this public interaction is Town Made’s storefront space, which members can rent on a pop-up basis.

Members also receive consultations with the Town Made team, including Procaccianti and food operations director Rachael LaPorte, and Procaccianti plans to eventually allow members to sell their products on Green Line’s shelves or at the soda fountain counter.

So far, about 10 food entrepreneurs have started or completed the sign-up process, Proccianti said.

Membership rates vary by time blocks, frequency and which facilities a customer wants to use. The smallest booking, an eight-hour increment, is $150 for use of the full kitchen space. There are additional costs for services such as storage and storefront access.

The name, Town Made, had been on Procaccianti’s mind for a long time. During the first few days of Green Line Apothecary’s opening six years ago, he recalls a longtime South Kingstown resident telling him that a business called Town Made Donuts had occupied the Main Street storefront decades ago.

“That conversation never left me,” Procaccianti said. “It just seemed fitting to borrow that name from generations ago, not only because it lives on Main Street, but because I thought it was very descriptive of what we’d like to build in the space. We’re townies looking for locals to make exciting, locally sourced food for other locals.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Voghel@PBN.com.