Commonwealth Care Alliance names McCarty R.I. general manager

PROVIDENCE – A nationally recognized health care nonprofit based in Massachusetts is expanding for the first time outside of the commonwealth, and not only did it choose the Ocean State as its new market, it also tapped a local health care executive to lead its Rhode Island operations.

Boston-based Commonwealth Care Alliance, an organization that focuses on care and coordination for individuals with significant health needs, announced that Corey McCarty, a health care veteran with more than two decades of experience within the sector, has been named CCA’s Rhode Island general manager.

McCarty recently served as Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island’s vice president of consumer segment, where he led a turnaround of Blue Cross’s Medicare Advantage line of business over several years, CCA said. Blue Cross’s Medicare Advantage initiative grew enrollment by more than 80% since 2013 under McCarty’s direction, CCA said.

With CCA, McCarty will be responsible for building and leading the Rhode Island-based team and overseeing all market functions, the organization said. Among them are growth and development, network strategy, customer experience, product and performance strategy, and advocacy and government partnerships.

- Advertisement -

“CCA’s proven model for serving individuals with complex needs is well-known for its consistent success across the national health care industry, and it’s one that will make an immediate positive impact on Rhode Island’s health care ecosystem at large and in the lives of residents across the state,” McCarty said in a statement.

CCA Chief Operating Officer Courtney Murphy said Wednesday in a statement that McCarty’s knowledge and leadership experience within Rhode Island’s health care sector will be “invaluable as we expand our mission of improving the health and well-being of people with significant needs to this new market.”

CCA expects to enter the Rhode Island market with a range of Medicare plans beginning for enrollment on January 1, 2022.

CCA’s president and CEO Christopher D. Palmieri recently participated in the PBN Health Care Summit held on April 8.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.