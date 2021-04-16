‘Hesitancy’ will be next snag with vaccinations

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Rhode Island will soon hit a tipping point in COVID-19 vaccinations – a point at which there will be more vaccine available than the demand for it, according to public health professionals. And that’s not necessarily a positive development. So-called vaccine hesitancy, the term health officials use to describe reluctance or unwillingness to take a…