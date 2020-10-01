Companies honored for HR policies, employee satisfaction in PBN’s 2020 Best Places to Work Awards

PROVIDENCE – A biotechnology manufacturer, a financial firm, a credit union, and a technology and consulting solutions partner were named the best of the best Wednesday in Providence Business News’ 2020 Best Places to Work Awards program.

The annual awards program, held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, recognized 66 total honorees within the region that were judged based on progressive human resources policies and information on employee satisfaction from surveys compiled by Best Companies Group. Each company and organization were announced by rank in four categories based on employee count – Small, Midsize, Large and Enterprise.

The No. 1 companies in each of the four categories were:

Enterprise (500 or more employees) – Amgen Inc.

Large Companies (150-499 employees) – Navigant Credit Union

Midsize Companies (50-149 employees) – Edward Jones

Small Companies (15-49 employees) – CompuClaim Inc.

Amgen, Navigant and Edward Jones were also winners in their respective categories in 2019.

The virtual event, co-hosted by Peter Burke, president of Best Companies Group, also featured various organizations’ employees showing their company spirit, similar to how employees don costumes during previous in-person Best Places to Work ceremonies. Approximately 400 people registered for the virtual event.

Additionally, PBN awarded four companies special treats donated by Pranzi Catering and Events for the amount of spirit they displayed when they were introduced during the ceremony. Oomph Inc., Banneker Supply Chain Solutions Inc., Carey, Richmond & Viking Insurance and Custom Computer Specialists received those honors.

A special section highlighting each of the 66 honorees will be part of the Oct. 2-8 print issue of PBN, available Friday.

