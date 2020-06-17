Coping with COVID-19: Strategic Retirement Partners

PROVIDENCE – Jamie Worrell is co-founder and managing director for the Northeast region of Strategic Retirement Partners. Worrell co-founded the company with a group of retirement plan advisers and professionals in 2015. He oversees a staff of eight in the local office and said technology has been “essential” to the firm’s ongoing efforts advising companies and individuals on retirement plan investments, fees, service providers and other needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Initially setting up our home office and backgrounds for client Zoom calls was challenging and figuring out how to work around spouses and children studying from home,” said Worrell. “But we all settled in pretty quickly and seamlessly and have been communicating with our clients. What made it easier was each of us has already successfully worked from home. We had been set up for working remotely since 2015 and already had a well-defined business-continuity plan. So, we made a fairly seamless transition.”

“Technology has been vital for us to keep things moving and stay in touch with our clients and teammates,” he added. “Video-conferencing meetings with the team on a regular basis help us stay on the same page and in touch with each other. I would say we have ramped up our communication both internally and with clients during this crisis.” Employees have also begun a phased return to the office.

PBN is asking local business owners and leaders five questions in a survey designed to understand how the new coronavirus has affected them and their businesses and what they have learned from the unprecedented challenges. Here are Worrell’s responses:

How are you coping amid the COVID-19 crisis?

Someone forwarded me something early in the crisis by industry guru named Don Trone that I will paraphrase as good advice: “Slow your operational rhythm, triple your communication cadence. When communicating, focus on purpose more than procedure. Delegate more, extend trust to emerging leaders and let them step up. This is not a time to sell; seek first to serve. Look at your budget and activities to identify things you can slow or pause to save or build up resources. “

Have you found silver linings in these difficult times?

Our team is very grateful they have been able to keep doing the work they love even with the disruption. We had a call recently where every team member shared that sentiment. It has been great to see how we have rallied to support each other and our clients. I have been incredibly proud of my colleagues.

How are you maintaining your company culture?

I ramped up the communication with my team about core values and our mission. Instead of focusing on tasks I tried to encourage a focus on being there for our clients in this time of need. Checking in with team members, individually, to see what they need for support, and having more regular video and phone meetings has been helpful. We began our quarterly planning meeting in April with a tradition called “Positive Focus” where we each stated something positive that has occurred and for which we are grateful. Hearing each of our colleagues relate positive stories resonated and inspired us even more than usual on that call, and set a great tone for the rest of the meeting in the face of all that was going on.

Did your business-continuity plan work or were there surprises?

Yes, this worked extremely well. The surprise was how seamless it was, and how well and quickly everyone transitioned. Our business is very technology-centric so our professionals were tech-savvy and could easily adapt. Clients also adapted to conducting Zoom meetings, and conference calls, and appreciated the Fiduciary Archive we maintain for them where they can virtually access their important documents.

Do you have advice for other local companies?

This is a time that has tested our roles and abilities as leaders, service provider partners, employers, and communicators. How we respond has and will define us, our organizations, and our client relationships for years to come. Keep the focus on what your clients and teams need, and on what you can control. Strengthen relationships with clients and partners by supporting them now. Reach out to your trusted partners, advisors, and centers-of-influence to share and learn how you are each addressing these challenges.

My final piece of advice is to look for the other side of this and what you and your team can do now and in the coming months to emerge with a more solid foundation and clearer purpose. This crisis will pass, and you will survive, and hopefully even thrive, if you take quick action now to address threats and then focus on your values, strengths, and the positives.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer and researcher. He can be reached at shuman@pbn.com.