Coventry colonial constructed in 2005 sells for $1.3M

COVENTRY – A brick colonial constructed in 2005 on a 1.15-acre lot recently sold for $1.3 million, according to public records.

The 13 Northup Plat Road home contains four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

The 7,061-square-foot home is part of the Johnson’s Pond Hawk Crest Estates, according to public records. The two-story home comes with an attached two-car garage and a 630-square-foot wooden deck.

The home features hardwood floors throughout, 18-foot-high cathedral ceilings and a chef’s kitchen equipped with Wolf cooking appliances and a SubZero refrigerator, according to a public listing of the property.

- Advertisement -

The backyard features a 585-square-foot in-ground pool, a sprinkler system and a private dock on the Flat River Reservoir, according to public records. The backyard also features a 365-square-foot cabana with plumbing.

The home was most recently valued by Coventry assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.15 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Information on whether the former owner was represented by a real estate agent as a listing agent was not readily available.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Barbara Izzo to Joseph Pakuris and Gina Pakuris.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.