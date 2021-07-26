COVID-19 cases in R.I. increased by 246 over weekend; no deaths

Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 246 from July 23 through Sunday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health reported Monday. The department said there have been 57.4 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and…