COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by 130; state sets new testing record

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 130 on Thursday, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Friday.

Cases in the state total 21,022 to date, an increase of 151 from figures reported on Thursday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions from previous days. The three-day average of new cases in the state is 94.

To date, the state has reported a total of 1,030 deaths related to the new coronavirus.

Current hospitalizations due to the virus total 81, a decrease from 84 from the day before. The three-day average of hospitalizations is 83. Of those hospitalized, nine are in intensive care units and five are on ventilators.

There were 7,212 COVID-19 tests conducted on Thursday in Rhode Island, with an overall positive rate of 1.8%. This is the highest number of tests conducted in the state in a single day. When excluding both repeat negative and repeat positive results, the positive rate for the day was 3.8%.

To date, there have been 454,977 tests conducted in the state.

