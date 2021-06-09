COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by 35 with 3 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 35 on Tuesday, with three new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 44, an increase of one day to day. Of those hospitalized, five were in intensive care units and five were on ventilators.

To date, there have been 580,407 individuals fully vaccinated against the virus and a total of 1.2 million doses have been administered in the state.

There have been 152,153 confirmed cases of the virus in the state, an increase of 47 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as for data revisions for previous days.

- Advertisement -

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,722.

There were 6,784 tests processed Tuesday with an overall positive rate of 0.5%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 3.4%.

There have been 4.36 million tests administered in the state to 937,582 individuals.