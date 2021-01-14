COVID-19 cases rise by 789, with 9 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 789 on Wednesday, with nine more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 375, a decline from 402 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 53 were in an intensive care unit, a rise from 49 one day prior, and 34 were on a ventilator, a decline of one day to day.
Cases have totaled 103,386 to date, a rise of 901 from figures reported on Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.
Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 1,996 to date.
There were 17,569 tests processed Wednesday, with an overall positive rate of 4.5%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 18.6%.
There have been 2.22 million tests administered in Rhode Island to date to 688,576 individuals.
RIDOH said that 39,502 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date, as well as 8,616 second doses.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.