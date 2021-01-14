COVID-19 cases rise by 789, with 9 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 789 on Wednesday, with nine more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 375, a decline from 402 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 53 were in an intensive care unit, a rise from 49 one day prior, and 34 were on a ventilator, a decline of one day to day.

Cases have totaled 103,386 to date, a rise of 901 from figures reported on Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 1,996 to date.

- Advertisement -

There were 17,569 tests processed Wednesday, with an overall positive rate of 4.5%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 18.6%.

There have been 2.22 million tests administered in Rhode Island to date to 688,576 individuals.

RIDOH said that 39,502 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date, as well as 8,616 second doses.