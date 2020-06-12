COVID-19 cases rise by 84; R.I. sees 10 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – The number of COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island increased by 84 on Thursday, now totaling 15,947 to date, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Deaths due to the virus increased by 10 day to day to 833.

Current hospitalizations in the state totaled 141 on Thursday, a decline from 146 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 28 were in intensive care units and 17 were on ventilators. To date, 1,435 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

There were 3,639 tests for the virus conducted Thursday, bringing the state testing total to 191,518.

- Advertisement -

This story will be updated.