COVID-19-related UI filings approach 100K in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – The number of individuals filing for unemployment insurance in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic reached 99,526 on Monday, according to the R.I. Department of Labor.

Monday’s numbers marked a 3,867 increase from Sunday’s figures. Total UI claims in the state since March 9, when the state started tracking COVID-19-related claims, was 104,446 as of Monday.

Temporary disability claims in the state due to COVID-19 totaled 8,262 by Monday, while total TDI filings since March 9 totaled 14,447. A total of 94 individuals filed for TDI related to COVID-19 on Monday.

The number of UI filings in Rhode Island can be expected to continue to rise. The DLT also began accepting emergency UI benefit applications from gig workers, independent contractors, small-business owners and other nontraditional employees on Tuesday, as previously announced by Gov. Gina M. Raimondo.

