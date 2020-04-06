R.I. COVID-19 cases reach 1,082; two more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 identified in Rhode Island totaled 1,082 as of Monday afternoon, marking an increase of 160 from Sunday, according to Gov. Gina M. Raimondo.

The state currently has 109 hospitalizations due to the coronavirus. As of Sunday, the state had 93 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

There were two more deaths in the state due to COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon, bringing the total death toll to 27 in Rhode Island. The two latest deaths were a person in their 90s and another in their 80s. The older person was living at Golden Crest Nursing Centre in North Providence and is the 10th death there related to the new coronavirus.

Raimondo said the state now has “widespread,” community spread of the coronavirus.

“The increase [in positive cases] is not cause for panic,” Raimondo said. “It is consistent with what we have been planning for.”

Earlier on Monday, the governor announced that the state has partnered with CVS Health Corp. to set up a rapid drive-through testing site at the parking lot of Twin River Hotel Casino in Lincoln that can process 1000 tests per day, doubling the state’s testing capacity.

