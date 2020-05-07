COVID-19 UI claims pass 154K

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19-related unemployment insurance claims increased by 448 on Wednesday, to 154,144, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training. The filings marked a decline from 582 filings one day prior.

Pandemic unemployment insurance filings increased 870 day to day to 46,660. The program covers small-business owners, the self-employed and contractors.

Total unemployment claims in the state increased by 1,456, to 209,686 since March 9, marking a 1,456 day-to-day increase. That’s a decline from 1,720 one day prior. The figure includes PUA filings.

COVID-19-specific Temporary Disability Insurance claims increased 89 day to day, 12,258. All TDI claims since March 9 totaled 20,599, the department said.

