COVID-19 UI claims total 151.9K

PROVIDENCE – Unemployment Insurance claims due to COVID-19 increased by 850 day to day to 151,902 on Sunday, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training Monday evening.

UI claims in the state since March 9 totaled 204,443, the department said.

Pandemic Unemployment claims increased by 463 day to day to 43,998. The program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, such as small-business owners, the self-employed and contractors.

Temporary Disability Insurance filings due to COVID-19 increased by 36 day to day to 12,307. All TDI claims in the state since March 9 totaled 20,091.

