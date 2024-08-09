Crossroads Promotes Gordon Fox to Chief Asset Development Officer

Gordon Fox has been promoted to Chief Asset Development Officer at Crossroads Rhode Island, building on his extensive experience within the organization. In his previous role as Vice President of Operations, Fox has proved to be an invaluable asset, expertly leading initiatives to address capital needs and new housing development, while also supporting the agency’s homeless management information systems. In his new role, Fox will oversee housing development, sustainability and resiliency efforts, and work to develop new partnerships and funding opportunities.