Crossroads Rhode Island plans renovation of residential ‘tower’ on Broad Street

PROVIDENCE – Crossroads Rhode Island is planning to undertake a multimillion dollar renovation of its well-known, mid-rise ‘tower’ building on Broad Street, which provides supportive housing to 176 formerly homeless women and men.

The structure, called the Travelers Aid Housing building, is in a prominent location overlooking Interstate 95, at 160 Broad St. It will receive exterior improvements, but the majority of the renovations will take place in its interior, according to a news release.

Crossroads Rhode Island is in the process of applying for a variety of housing-specific financing options, including low-income tax credits, HUD grant funds and housing bond funds, according to Evan England, a spokesman for the nonprofit.

The tower was built generations ago as a YMCA. The redevelopment will allow the organization to provide permanent housing that is more specifically suited to support residents and their long-term needs, according to Karen Santilli, President and CEO of Crossroads.

The plan is to transform the building’s dorm-like single-occupancy rooms into one-bedroom apartments that have private kitchens, bathrooms and living areas.

Crossroads acquired the building in 2002. The agency hopes to secure the financing this year and launch the renovations, completing them by 2024.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.