Cunha appointed to Attorney General’s Advisory Committee of U.S. Attorneys

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island's U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha has been appointed to serve on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee of U.S. Attorneys by U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “I am deeply honored to be asked to serve alongside my distinguished colleagues on the AGAC,” Cunha said in an announcement of the appointment Wednesday. “The work of the United States Attorneys is critical to the safety and vitality of the districts in which we serve, and I am grateful for the opportunity to advise the attorney general and engage with the Department of Justice’s senior leadership on the ways in which we can best deliver justice in and for all of our communities.” The Attorney General’s Advisory Committee of U.S. Attorneys was created in 1973. It advises the attorney general on matters of policy, procedure and management impacting the offices of the U.S. Attorneys. Cunha will serve alongside Chairman Damian Williams of the Southern District of New York, Vice Chair Gary Restaino of the District of Arizona, and members Breon Peace of the Eastern District of New York, Matthew Graves of District of Columbia, Kenneth Parker of the Southern District of Ohio, Natalie K. Wight of the District of Oregon, Eric G. Olshan of the Western District of Pennsylvania, Christopher R. Kavanaugh of the Western District of Virginia, Rachelle Crowe of the Southern District of Illinois, Alamdar S. Hamdani of the Southern District of Texas, Alexander M.M. Uballez of the District of New Mexico, Jill Steinberg of the Southern District of Georgia, and Andrew M. Luger of the District of Minnesota. President Joe Biden nominated Cunha to serve as U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island in September 2021. The Senate confirmed his nomination on Dec. 7 and he was sworn into office on Dec. 13. Cunha has served in the Department of Justice since 2005, when he was appointed as an assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of New York; he later served as a prosecutor in the District of Massachusetts before joining the Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s office in 2013, where he held various roles, including chief of the civil division, before his appointment as U.S. Attorney.