Cunha appointed to Attorney General’s Advisory Committee of U.S. Attorneys

RHODE ISLAND'S U.S. ATTORNEY Zachary A. Cunha has been appointed to serve on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee of U.S. Attorneys. / COURTESY ZACHARY A. CUNHA
PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha has been appointed to serve on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee of U.S. Attorneys by U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “I am deeply honored to be asked to serve alongside my distinguished colleagues on the AGAC,” Cunha said in an announcement of the appointment Wednesday.

