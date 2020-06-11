Custom colonial in Smithfield sells for $950K, top sale for town in 2020

SMITHFIELD – A custom colonial with a first-floor master suite and three additional bedrooms is the top sale so far this year in Smithfield, at $950,000.

The house at 459-463 Log Road is close to the center of the town but sits on two lots and is surrounded by woodlands. The total acreage exceeds 20 acres.

The seller and buyer were represented by Stephen Antoni, broker associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Macdonald@PBN.com.

