CVS Health offers COVID-19 testing for kids ages 12 and up

WOONSOCKET – Children age 12 and up are now eligible for COVID-19 testing at CVS Pharmacy’s drive-thru testing sites.

The move includes all testing sites nationwide, including 14 that are now open in Rhode Island.

Four new test sites, in Cumberland, Burrillville, Pawtucket and Richmond, opened on Sept. 11, joining the 10 that were already in operation.

CVS Health Corp., which is based in Woonsocket, is also working with more laboratories in an effort to return test results within two to three days, the company says.

“With schools opening across the country, there’s an urgent need to make testing for minors more readily available,” said Dr. Troyen Brennan, chief medical officer at CVS Health. “In response, we’ve implemented a system that allows parents or guardians to register and accompany their children for a self-swab test close to home.”

Patients must register online at CVS.com for access to the free testing. A parent or guardian is required to register minors for testing and must accompany kids ages 12 to 15 to test sites.

All CVS testing locations can be found at cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.