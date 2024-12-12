Cyber Sessions: Looking ahead at the evolving risks in 2025

(Editor’s note: This is the 28th installment of a monthly column on the growing number of cyberthreats facing businesses of all sizes and what they can do about it. See previous installments here.)
As we approach 2025, the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, presenting both opportunities and challenges for all organizations. To successfully protect digital assets, businesses must stay informed about the latest risks and adopt a proactive cybersecurity posture.
Artificial intelligence is a double-edged sword.
It’s poised to revolutionize business by automating repetitive tasks, enhancing data analysis, personalizing customer experiences, optimizing operations and improving cybersecurity. It will enable predictive analytics ultimately leading to increased efficiency, cost reduction and improved customer satisfaction across industries.
But malicious actors will leverage AI to launch the most sophisticated attacks we have ever seen.
A recent report by Google Cloud highlights the increased use of AI-driven phishing attacks that are highly targeted and personalized. It is essential that organizations launch robust security awareness training programs, educating employees about the latest social engineering tactics. Additionally, invest in threat detection and response technology that uses AI to help identify and contain these attacks.
Ransomware remains a big threat. Cybercriminals are refining their attacks on businesses, governments, critical infrastructure and more. Organizations must adopt a layered defense. Deploying robust endpoint security solutions can help prevent initial infection and limit the spread of malware. Updating business continuity and disaster recovery programs can minimize data loss. Developing a comprehensive incident response plan can help organizations respond efficiently and effectively and reduce downtime. Educating employees about the risks of ransomware and best practices for avoiding phishing can help ward off the initial infection.
As organizations increasingly use the cloud, they must prioritize security. Misconfigurations, unauthorized access and data breaches are some of the most common risks. Organizations should restrict access to sensitive cloud resources to authorized users only, and teams should regularly patch and update systems.
It is vital to continuously monitor cloud environments for suspicious activity and log all relevant events. Businesses can be proactive in identifying and diminishing risks by performing regular security assessments.
Human error always will be a critical factor in cyberattacks. Social engineering attacks, such as phishing and the more targeted “spear phishing,” continue to be successful due to human vulnerabilities. Organizations must cultivate a cybersecurity culture. Regular security awareness training and campaigns can help.
A collaborative approach is essential. Organizational leaders must work together to share information, best practices and insight into potential risks. Additionally, partnerships with cybersecurity consultants and government agencies can help businesses stay ahead of criminals.
Here are additional areas for businesses to focus on in 2025: Vetting third-party vendors and monitoring their access to company data will reduce supply chain risks. Implementing a zero-trust model can help lower the risks associated with unauthorized access and insider threats.
Understanding and ensuring that compliance with industry-specific regulations is a byproduct of a strong security program, which is crucial for avoiding hefty fines and reputational damage. Using automation for compliance monitoring tasks can free executives and their teams to focus on more strategic initiatives. Having a robust identity and access management system can help control access to sensitive information. And, utilizing AI-powered tools to help identify and respond to security threats more quickly and effectively are additional ways to help build a more resilient business in the year ahead.
By understanding the rapidly evolving business risks and threat landscape ahead of us, and by implementing proactive cybersecurity measures, organizations can effectively protect their digital assets and lessen the dangers.
Next month:
The lessons learned from the biggest data breaches of 2024.
Jason Albuquerque is the chief operating officer of Pawtucket-based Envision Technology Advisors LLC. You can reach him at www.envisionsuccess.net.