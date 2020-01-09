Cyber Technical Joins Forces with Envision Technology Advisors

Cyber Technical is thrilled to announce that they have joined forces with Envision Technology Advisors. Cyber Technical is a web design and development company with a lengthy, proven track record of providing world-class service to clients in a variety of industries throughout New England.

David Cordeiro, Owner at Cyber Technical, is looking forward to the additional resources he will be able to bring to Cyber Technical’s client base by joining Envision: “We’ve been serving our clients well in the web design and development fields for years. Now, they can take advantage of an even broader range of technical services – Digital Transformation, Cloud, Managed Services, and Cybersecurity solutions – just to name a few. I’m excited to help our clients leverage these solutions to further grow and scale their businesses.”

Culturally, Envision and Cyber Technical have very similar mindsets, including a forward-focused approach where clients are empowered with the right tools, technologies, and resources at the start of every engagement.

Todd Knapp, Founder and CEO of Envision, also provided commentary: “The Cyber Technical team truly understands what excellent client service entails – they’re experts in the web design and development industry, and they’re not interested in taking short-cuts. Their combined expertise and experience will add significant value to not only our Digital Innovation & Design team, but to Envision as a whole. It’s great to have them on board, and I can’t wait to see what this new year brings.”

- Advertisement -

About Envision Technology Advisors

Envision Technology Advisors provides a range of technology consulting services to the New England area and beyond. Envision’s specialties include digital transformation, cloud and managed services, cybersecurity, business continuity, infrastructure consulting, web development and more. With offices in Pawtucket, RI and the Greater Boston area, the company has been named a “Best Place to Work” for eleven straight years. For more information, visit www.envisionsuccess.net.