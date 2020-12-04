Dance studio expands to larger venue

By
-
ON THE MOVE: Thr3e Live Dance Complex owners Nikki Gyftopoulos, left, and Tjay Martino recently closed their Johnston studio and expanded to a larger Providence location, where they offer a variety of dance and fitness classes. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
ON THE MOVE: Thr3e Live Dance Complex owners Nikki Gyftopoulos, left, and Tjay Martino recently closed their Johnston studio and expanded to a larger Providence location, where they offer a variety of dance and fitness classes. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
The idea of dance as an expression of art and personality, individual to the person and accessible to all is central to the business model of Thr3e Live Dance Complex LLC, which recently expanded into a larger location in Providence. The business, owned by dancers and choreographers Tjay Martino and Nikki Gyftopoulos, follows a model…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display