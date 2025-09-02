DarrowEverett LLP Welcomes Joseph Baxter

DarrowEverett is proud to welcome Joseph Baxter to its Business Litigation & Alternative Dispute Resolution, Land Use, and Government Affairs Practice Groups. Joe utilizes his expertise in legal research and writing to deliver high quality, desired results for clients. He is an effective communicator and problem solver, which allows him to successfully advocate for clients and their interests. Additionally, Joe’s experience working in state government has made him a knowledgeable and capable navigator of government issues. Prior to joining DarrowEverett, Joe was a law clerk for Chief Justice Paul A. Suttell of the Rhode Island Supreme Court. Prior to clerking for Chief Justice Suttell, Joe worked for the Rhode Island Senate for several years.