DarrowEverett LLP Welcomes Julia Nasiek

Julia G. Nasiek is an Associate in DarrowEverett’s Private Client Group, where she manages a broad range of divorce, probate, fiduciary, municipal, and civil matters. Julia skillfully handles complex cases, including high-net-worth divorce and probate disputes involving issues like child custody, alimony, and beneficiary disputes. She recognizes the emotional and complex nature of these cases and prioritizes client well-being, listening carefully to each client’s needs and goals to provide personalized legal guidance. Her approach fosters strong client relationships and ensures vigorous, effective advocacy both in and out of the courtroom.