Davies Tech, Chariho Tech top performers at R.I. high school culinary competition

WARWICK – The William M. Davies Jr. Career and Technical High School in Lincoln and Chariho Career & Technical Center in Richmond were top winners in the Rhode Island Hospitality Association’s 13th Annual Rhode Island High School Culinary Arts, Foodservice & Hotel Management Competition held Feb. 25 at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick.

The annual event featured seven local schools vying for a share of $700,000 in scholarship opportunities. They also competed for a chance to represent the state in the upcoming National ProStart Invitational, scheduled for May 2-4 in Baltimore.

The competition featured three elements – culinary arts, food service management and hospitality and tourism management. For culinary, along with cooking skills, students were also judged on food safety, menu creativity and following food costs.

In the food service and hospitality and tourism management competitions, students pitched business concepts in a “Shark Tank” type of setting to a panel of judges. Such concepts included food trucks, restaurants and hotels.

Davies Tech had separate teams winning the culinary and food service competitions. Chariho Tech had teams finish first and third in the hospitality and tourism competition. Chariho Tech was also third in the food service competition.

Exeter Job Corps Academy placed second in culinary, and the Newport Area Career and Technical Center placed third in that competition. The Warwick Area Career and Technical Center and Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center finished second in the food service and hospitality/tourism competitions, respectively.

