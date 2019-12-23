Deadline for new SEG incubator programs approaches

PROVIDENCE – Social Enterprise Greenhouse is now accepting applications for its new Central Falls and Newport incubator programs, SEG announced on Monday.

The Central Falls program is intended for Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs and begins on Jan. 15, 2020. The program will be hosted at Navigant Credit Union, 683 Broad St.

The Newport program will begin on Jan. 27 and will be hosted at Innovate Newport, at 513 Broadway.

Applications for both are due by Jan. 6.

- Advertisement -

SEG’s expansion to Central Falls and Newport was announced last December, following a $257,000 federal grant, backing the organization’s growth, along with a local match from a consortium of private and public entities.

More information on SEG’s incubator programs may be found online.