DESIGN WEEK RI to begin on Oct. 2

PROVIDENCE – The seventh annual DESIGN WEEK RI will run from Oct. 2-9, DESIGNxRI announced on Wednesday.

The celebration of local design will take place both in-person and virtually. It will feature over 20 events designed to maximize the assets of the Rhode Island design community, DESIGNxRI said.

Events this year include self-guided tours, virtual workshops, as well as a design challenge and live panel discussions. The week’s virtual kickoff event will be held on Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. and will feature the 2020 Design Catalyst grantees, among other guests.

Passes this year will be $29 for nonmembers and $19 for members.

- Advertisement -

More information on the scheduled events may be found online.