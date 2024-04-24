DESIGNxRI opens applications for Design Catalyst Program

PROVIDENCE – Designers across Rhode Island looking to be part of DESIGNxRI’s Design Catalyst Program can now apply for the design industry advocacy organization’s annual initiative.

The Design Catalyst Program, which started in 2015 and has grown beyond Providence to include designers from around the Ocean State, offers designers from low- to moderate-income households various resources and support to strengthen their businesses over a six-month curriculum, DESIGNxRI says.

Key components of the program include business mentorship, professional development intensives, peer-to-peer networking and seed capital, or financial support to kickstart business initiatives.

DESIGNxRI’s current cohort supports 10 businesses and collectively provides around $172,000 in seed funding, the organization says.

DESIGNxRI also says this year’s cohort will have in-person sessions operating out of Innovate Newport in Newport for the first time, with exact seed funding amounts to be determined.

Applications are being accepted through DESIGNxRI’s website until May 12.

