Developer withdraws rezoning proposal at Mulligan’s Island site

CRANSTON – The developer who has proposed a Costco at the Mulligan’s Island Golf & Entertainment property has withdrawn his application for rezoning from the City Council, according to city documents.

The project had faced opposition from neighbors, who said that the project did not fit the area. The proposal would have required rezoning from the city to allow for the new project, which would have included restaurant spaces, a gas station and the wholesaler site.

The project would have brought Rhode Island its first Costco.

The developer, Coastal Partners LLC, had recently scaled back its proposal, which would have included an 18-acre gift to Cranston that had previously been proposed as a residential development, to provide a buffer zone for neighbors to the site from the development.

Cranston Neighbors for Smart Development, a group opposed to the development, were not swayed by the changes and heralded the withdrawal as a victory on Facebook.

“From the start, we wished they had considered other locations in Cranston,” the group wrote on Wednesday. “We aren’t against development on that spot, and hope to be involved in any future discussions with city officials and the owners of Mulligan’s Island about a suitable development for that property if needed.”

It was not immediately clear if the withdrawal ends the company’s involvement with the site. Coastal Partners Managing Partner Michael DiGuiseppe declined to comment.