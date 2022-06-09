Brian W. Corbett, EA, ASA

Director of Actuarial Consulting

Brian Corbett has been promoted to the Director of Actuarial Consulting. His consulting responsibilities as Director are reviewing and/or preparation of pension plan funding forecasts, including de-risking strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and customized models to assist clients in regular monitoring of key plan metrics. Additionally, his responsibilities include preparation and analysis of defined benefit plan terminations, income replacement forecasting and design of pension plans, funding and accounting of other postretirement employee benefit (OPEB) plans.

Brian graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Mathematics with a minor in Business in May 2005. He has over 15 years of experience in the pension and postretirement benefit fields. Brian has been designated as Enrolled Actuary and an Associate of the Society of Actuaries.

