We believe our differences lead to better science and better business outcomes, enabling us to better serve patients. Our global presence is strengthened by having a diverse workforce and creating a work environment where staff feel that they are able to contribute their full potential.

What does diversity, equity and inclusion mean to Amgen and why are they important, in your opinion?

Myra Coufal: Amgen’s dedication to diversity is deeply rooted in our core values and embedded across all facets of the organization. The company’s guiding principles define diversity as “everything that makes each human being unique including all aspects of a person’s physical, emotional, experiential, and intellectual dimensions” – a holistic approach that starts at the top. Our leaders understand that DEI encompasses more than just recruiting diverse talent; it also involves fostering an environment in which everyone feels welcomed, valued and empowered to contribute to our mission.

Fernando Fialho: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are important because employees want to work for employers whose mission is serving a greater purpose. They want to feel like their voices matter and that their overall well-being is being considered.

Kim Cordeiro: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are foundational principles in my own value set and are deeply ingrained in Amgen’s mission, purpose and values, as well. Each concept of ‘diversity,’ ‘equity’ and ‘inclusion’ have different meaning, but the three are interconnected. Diversity celebrates what each person brings that is unique and different – and inclusion provides the framework for embracing diversity, authentically and wholly. Equitable policies create optimal conditions to ensure equal opportunities to succeed, regardless of race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, disability or any other protected status, It is critical that we have equitable processes and practices across all of the steps in the employee lifecycle.

Noting the recent findings from Mass Bio’s 2nd Bi-Annual State of Racial, Ethnic & Gender Diversity Report that female representation at both the executive management level and board of directors has increased by 9%, describe Amgen’s approach to increasing workforce diversity. How is Amgen supporting and promoting the hiring and advancement of underrepresented groups?

Myra: The recent findings in Mass Bio’s Report are promising. This progress reflects the collective efforts of DEI leaders within the biotech industry and reinforces Amgen’s ambition to create an environment in which every staff member can flourish and deliver for the patients we serve. To advance this objective, Amgen has implemented a global strategy designed to leverage our diversity and create a more inclusive workplace. Our approach to workforce diversity is multifaceted, focusing on three strategic priorities that support and promote the recruitment, development and retainment of underrepresented groups:

• Increase the representation and development of women in executive director and above roles (women make up 53% of our global workforce).

• Increase the representation of Blacks and Hispanics in executive director or above roles.

• Increase the representation of Blacks in science, technology, engineering and mathematics-based roles.

Kim: Amgen implements and publishes a global strategy each year aimed at creating a more inclusive workforce. Locally, Amgen Rhode Island (ARI) focuses on creating a diverse and inclusive talent pipeline to recruit, develop and retain a workforce that is representative of the local communities we serve. We continue to take deliberate action to build long-term solutions, including:

• Leveraging our relationships with our partners such as NSBE (National Society of Black Engineers) and Women in Manufacturing (WiM) to provide feedback.

• Offering learning experiences in STEM for middle school students and work experiences for high school interns.

• Providing college internships targeting universities and schools with a high population of underrepresented groups.

How does Amgen measure its progress of DEI initiatives?

Myra: To ensure continuous improvement, Amgen conducts regular assessments of its DEI initiatives. This involves collecting and analyzing data on workforce diversity, employee feedback and benchmarking against industry best practices.

Fernando: Globally, Amgen measures progress by the percentage of underrepresented groups in manager and above roles. Locally, ARI acts on feedback and opportunities derived from employee surveys that focus on engagement, diversity and belonging.

Kim: At Amgen, we challenge ourselves to continually analyze and improve our talent acquisition and internal development programs to ensure that we provide equal opportunities and are sourcing as diverse a candidate pool as possible.

What tangible ways does Amgen’s commitment to DEI appear in practice? Leadership? Employees?

Myra: Amgen demonstrates a tangible commitment to DEI by actively championing diversity, equity, and inclusion every day. We do so by never being satisfied with what we’ve accomplished, striving to expand our scope of influence not just at Amgen but in our local communities. DEI events at Amgen are not extra-curricular; they are an integral part of our operational framework, organized by staff for their colleagues during core working hours with active participation championed by management.

Fernando: The commitment to DEI is evident in Amgen’s inclusive hiring practices, support for employee resource groups (ERGs), comprehensive training programs, equitable advancement opportunities, diverse supplier initiatives, community engagement, inclusive workplace policies and regular DEI assessments. Recent tangible actions include:

• Establishing a Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Talent Council – consisting of a subset of CEO staff members and DI&B leads all our major functions – to accelerate DEI efforts.

• People-Centered Leadership workshops and activities.

• Listening sessions with Amgen employees and coordinated professional mental health sessions to address the well-being of our staff during periods of civil unrest.

• $11.5 million commitment from the Amgen Foundation for programs to inspire young innovators, advance social justice, drive community change and reduce disparities in science education.

Kim: Amgen’s commitment to DEI is reflected in the ­company’s strategic planning and appears in intentional, concrete steps and actions, including:

• Attracting talent from diverse candidate pools and striving to eliminate potential bias from decision-making.

• Providing staff members with mentorship, sponsorship and career development opportunities.

• Developing practices around pay, promotions and performance management with a focus on improving equity.

• Emphasizing and responding to the personal well-being and mental health of our staff.

• Creating a work environment in which psychological safety and well-being is paramount.

How does Amgen celebrate diverse ideas and people?

Myra: Amgen currently has 12 global Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), all of which are instrumental in celebrating and promoting diversity as well as illustrating the impact and value a diverse workforce has on our business. With executive sponsorship from CEO staff and site leadership teams, our ERGs are organized around a primary diversity dimension and promote employee development, professional growth and inspiration, and help us deepen our understanding of the people with whom we work. ERGs offer a year-round celebration of activities – including networking events, community and volunteer activities, learning and development opportunities, healthcare topics relevant in local communities, public-speaking events, mentoring programs and cultural awareness – for members, allies and coworkers in general.

Fernando: We have fostered a culture at Amgen in which diversity is celebrated and inclusion is the norm. ERGs impact our business by providing diverse perspectives and expertise. They also promote our culture of inclusion, recognizing and celebrating the multiple layers of identity that make us each unique.

Kim: Amgen provides the space and full support of our leadership to encourage employees to bring their unique perspectives and authentic voices to work every day. At Amgen, it’s our collective responsibility to create a welcoming and inclusive environment where our employees feel valued, validated and celebrated – so that they are able to contribute to their full potential.

How has your commitment to DEI better positioned Amgen to succeed in a global economy?

Myra: At Amgen, diversity is a cornerstone of our values and a driving force behind our success. We view diversity in thought, background and experience as a powerful catalyst for innovation and collaboration, enabling us to develop groundbreaking solutions that address complex global health challenges. We believe that our differences lead to better science and better business outcomes, enabling us to better serve patients.

Fernando: Amgen is committed to promoting and maintaining an inclusive, high-performing culture where team members embrace and leverage each other’s unique talents and backgrounds. We recognize the significant advantages of a diverse workforce, including the breadth of perspectives it brings to problem-solving and innovation, and believe it’s instrumental in understanding and anticipating the needs of our diverse global patient population.

Kim: Our unwavering commitment to DEI has not only fostered a more inclusive and equitable workplace but has also positioned Amgen to succeed in the competitive and ever-changing global economy. Amgen’s strategic focus on DEI is woven into the fabric of our corporate culture, driving innovation, enhancing employee engagement and broadening our global reach.