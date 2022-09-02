Do you support Providence’s evolving racial reparations plan?

The Providence City Council will soon take up spending recommendations for the city’s still-evolving racial reparations program designed for Black and Indigenous residents.

The proposals come from a 13-member group appointed by the council and outgoing Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, who must also sign off on the approximately $10 million in spending.

The recommendations include funding for homeownership, workforce training and support for small businesses.

It remains unclear exactly who will be eligible and how they’ll be selected.

Because the funding comes from federal pandemic aid, it has restrictions that require some of the money be available to those in low-income neighborhoods, regardless of race.

