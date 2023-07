Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

An absolute requirement during the COVID-19 pandemic, telemedicine has been a game-changer for patients across the state of Rhode Island. Essential to this new method of care is wireless networks such as 5G that serve as the backbone of the service, enabling doctors, nurses, and patients to communicate and treat medical conditions remotely over phones…