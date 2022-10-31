Dr. Edward McGookin appointed new president of Coastal Medical

PROVIDENCE – Coastal Medical Inc.’s chief medical officer Dr. Edward McGookin was promoted to president of Coastal Medical, effective Oct. 20, 2022.

McGookin has spent 24 years with Coastal Medical, practicing general pediatrics for more than 15 years at Coastal Medical Waterman Pediatrics and then taking on the role of chief medical officer in 2013.

As president, McGookin is succeeding Dr. G. Alan Kurose, who transitioned to full time in his role as senior vice president for primary care and population health at Lifespan Corp. after 14 years as president of Coastal Medical.

“Dr. McGookin has lived and breathed Coastal’s values of patient-centered care since joining in 1998, and there is no one more deserving to lead as Coastal’s next president,” Kurose said. “The future of primary care and population health in Rhode Island is bright under Dr. McGookin’s leadership and vision.”

McGookin, who is also an associate clinical professor of pediatrics at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, has been involved in the developing of several population health initiatives at Coastal Medical and spearheaded the company’s infection control protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He received his doctor of medicine degree from the State University of New York Health Science Center in Syracuse, N.Y., and completed his residency training in pediatrics at Hasbro Children’s Hospital. He also has a master’s degree in health care delivery science from Dartmouth College.

“Providing patients with access to innovative, high-quality care is what Coastal stands for, and I am humbled to work alongside remarkable colleagues who share the same goal,” McGookin said. “In this new role, my commitment to enhancing Coastal’s team-based primary care model and Lifespan’s population health strategy will only grow stronger.”

