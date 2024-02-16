Dress for success: How to thaw out in style during midwinter warm patches

New Englanders know winter – the bone-chilling winds, the snow-covered landscapes, the layers upon layers of clothing just to step outside. But what happens when Mother Nature throws a curveball and throws in a stretch of unseasonably warm weather in the middle of winter? It’s a sartorial conundrum, a chance to shed the parka but not quite embrace spring attire. Worry not, for this guide will navigate the gents through the sartorial wilderness of a New England winter thaw.
Embrace the layering game.
Layering is my favorite thing to do when it comes to dressing, even in warmer weather. But while the heavy armor of winter coats might be tempting to retire, remember, New England weather is notoriously fickle. Layering remains your best friend, allowing you to adapt to the inevitable temperature swings. Think thin cashmere or merino wool base layers, topped with a crisp button-down shirt or a lightweight henley. A cardigan or a hoodie made of merino provides the perfect mid-layer, adding warmth without bulk. And for those surprise chilly blasts, put a packable down vest or a light windbreaker in your bag. The great thing about layering is not that you just look good, it allows you to continue to look good even when you remove certain items. Oftentimes, you’ll see me in a button-down shirt, lightweight silk and cashmere V-neck, and a sport coat that is more seasonal, meaning either cashmere or a cashmere and wool blend. The nice thing about this is that I can remove my sports coat and still look put together without feeling overly warm.
[caption id="attachment_459830" align="alignright" width="314"]
MAINTAINING STYLE: Putting on a worsted wool overshirt with a cashmere and wool car coat allows for layers to be removed.
COURTESY IAN BARNARD[/caption]
Footwear finesse.
Ditch the heavy boots and swap them for stylish alternatives. Chelsea boots in leather or suede offer a sleek and versatile option, while chukka boots add a touch of rugged charm. For a more casual vibe, opt for leather or suede sneakers or even don a nice classic loafer in suede on drier days. Just remember, puddles can lurk even in the warmest of New England thaws, so waterproof materials are a wise choice.
Accessorize with intention.
Scarves are your secret weapon in navigating a warm winter. A lightweight scarf in a pop of color adds personality and warmth without overheating you. Beanies are always a good idea, especially for early mornings or evenings when the temperature dips, but opt for one in lightweight cashmere as it will insulate in the cold and breathe in the warm. And don’t forget the sunglasses – the winter sun can be surprisingly strong, and a cool pair of aviators or Wayfarers will complete your warm-weather ensemble.
Destination-specific dressing.
Tailoring your outfit to your activity is key. Heading to the local brewery for a patio pint? Keep it casual with jeans, a Henley, and your trusty bomber jacket. Exploring a charming coastal town? Embrace the nautical vibes with chinos, a button-down shirt and a clean loafer. Hitting the trails for a winter hike? Opt for performance fabrics, layers, and sturdy boots to handle the changing terrain.
Remember, gentlemen, the key to dressing for a New England winter thaw is to be prepared for anything. Embrace the layers, prioritize comfort and style, and accessorize with intention. And most importantly, enjoy the unexpected sunshine – it’s a rare and precious gift in the land of snow and ice.
Bonus tip: Don’t underestimate the power of a positive attitude. A warm smile and a playful spirit go a long way in embracing the unexpected joys of a New England winter thaw. So bundle up, step outside and soak up the sunshine – in style, of course.
Marc A. Streisand is the owner of Marc Allen Fine Clothiers in Providence.