Dress for success: How to thaw out in style during midwinter warm patches

By
-
Marc A. Streisand

New Englanders know winter – the bone-chilling winds, the snow-covered landscapes, the layers upon layers of clothing just to step outside. But what happens when Mother Nature throws a curveball and throws in a stretch of unseasonably warm weather in the middle of winter? It’s a sartorial conundrum, a chance to shed the parka but

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR