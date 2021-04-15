East Side colonial sells for $1.4M

PROVIDENCE – A newly renovated colonial-style home with a three-car garage on the city’s East Side was sold recently for $1.4 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., whose agents represented the buyers and the sellers.

The house at 163 Governor St. was built in 1930. It was renovated in 2019 to include a chef’s kitchen, new listing and remote access to home audio and heating. The renovation work was completed by Parker Construction Co. and HB Design & Build.

The house includes a grand foyer with an original wood mantle fireplace. The formal dining room has a wood-burning fireplace. The primary bedroom has a walk-out with access to a rooftop terrace.

The property is within walking distance of Wayland Square and Brown University.

The home was sold on March 18 by Jason and Rachel Karo, according to city property records. The new owners are John and Mona Kronholm, according to the deed.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.