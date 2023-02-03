Economist at PBN summit: Job market remains crucial question mark

JOB MARKET SHIFTS: The ratio of job openings to unemployed people stood at nearly 2 to 1 near the end of 2022, a big difference from the ratio two years earlier at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.  COURTESY STRATEGAS RESEARCH PARTNERS
Thomas Tzitzouris sees jobs as the big economic “wild card” in 2023. A labor market characterized by low unemployment can have a downside for businesses in the form of higher wage growth, which can sap profits and investment returns and make inflationary pressure “sticky,” according to Tzitzouris, head of fixed income research for Strategas Research…

