Eleven Forty Nine Restaurant closes permanently due to pandemic

By
-
PAULO RAMOS serves Patty Carbone, left, and Kim Maine at Eleven Forty Nine Restaurant’s “Wine Divas” night, one of the events the new restaurant is looking to use to offer patrons more of an experience. /
OWNERS of Eleven Forty-Nine restaurant on Monday said they are closing permanently due to COVID-19. Above, Paulo Ramos serves patrons at the Warwick establishement in better times.

WARWICK – The owners of Eleven Forty Nine Restaurant on Monday posted a notice on the company website saying they had made “the difficult decision to close permanently” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has been our sincere honor to serve our patrons for the last 13 years, we have enjoyed sharing so many special occasions and life events with you. The owners and management thank you and appreciate your patronage,” read the note. “We wish to give a special thank you to all our staff members who have worked so hard throughout the years, you have made us proud and served with care!” The notice did not say how many people worked at the restaurant.
The company, listed with the R.I. secretary of state’s office as Thee Food Group Enterprises LLC, in 2009 opened a second restaurant, Eleven Forty Nine East, in Seekonk, but it closed several years ago.

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR