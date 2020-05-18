Eleven Forty Nine Restaurant closes permanently due to pandemic

WARWICK – The owners of Eleven Forty Nine Restaurant on Monday posted a notice on the company website saying they had made “the difficult decision to close permanently” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been our sincere honor to serve our patrons for the last 13 years, we have enjoyed sharing so many special occasions and life events with you. The owners and management thank you and appreciate your patronage,” read the note. “We wish to give a special thank you to all our staff members who have worked so hard throughout the years, you have made us proud and served with care!” The notice did not say how many people worked at the restaurant.

The company, listed with the R.I. secretary of state’s office as Thee Food Group Enterprises LLC, in 2009 opened a second restaurant, Eleven Forty Nine East, in Seekonk, but it closed several years ago.

