Elizabeth McDonnell

40 Under Forty Awards 2024

Senior Group Product Manager, Lightspeed HQThe restaurant industry is facing a number of challenges, which together result in unsustainably high operating costs. Finding great staff is hard, and training and retaining them is expensive. I use my understanding of the problems restaurants face to design products that meet those goals and am responsible for ensuring those products have a strong investment case, great product market fit and ultimately are designed, built and released to our customers.No one is going to hold your hand or tell you what to do. Figure it out.While an undergraduate at Wellesley College, I opted to live in Providence with friends and commute rather than live on campus. I fell so in love with Rhode Island that I’ve never left.Pizza Marvin, of course.National Public Radio.