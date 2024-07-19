Elizabeth McDonnell

Elizabeth McDonnell holds a Lightspeed point-of-sale hardware system, representing her occupation, and a case of Pizza Wine, which is her side business she launched last month.
THE PROP:  Elizabeth McDonnell holds a Lightspeed point-of-sale hardware system, representing her occupation, and a case of Pizza Wine, which is  her side business she launched last month.

40 Under Forty Awards 2024 Elizabeth McDonnell | 39 Senior Group Product Manager, Lightspeed HQ What is the biggest challenge currently facing your industry and how are you responding to it? The restaurant industry is facing a number of challenges, which together result in unsustainably high operating costs. Finding great staff is hard, and training

