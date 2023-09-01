Empower young people

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Peter Chung Young Voices executive director Recently I heard someone say that youths make up 25% of today’s population and 100% of tomorrow’s future. In today’s rapidly evolving world, youths are looking for a supportive environment that nurtures their physical, emotional and intellectual growth. Youths need access to quality education that fosters critical thinking, creativity…