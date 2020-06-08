Envision’s Kyle Mueller Recognized as a Microsoft Certified Trainer

Envision Technology Advisors is excited to announce that Kyle Mueller, Data Impact Architect, has been officially recognized as a Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT) – a premier technical and instructional expert in Microsoft Technologies.

MCT training and certification and membership provides a number of benefits to both Envision and its partner and client organizations. Not only can a Microsoft Certified Trainer serve as a vital resource to clients who wish to deploy new software and technologies quickly and easily, but they can also provide instructional and technical training on complex topics. According to Microsoft, “Trainers with membership in the MCT Program are a vital resource in today’s IT and information worker (“IW”) training communities.”

“After hosting one-on-one training sessions for friends and colleagues over the last several years, earning the MCT designation legitimizes my love for teaching and allows me to better serve Envision and the broader business community,” remarked Mueller. “I look forward to continuing to offer trainings for my colleagues and our clients in the world of Microsoft Business Applications, including Power BI and advanced applications of Microsoft Excel.”

Todd Knapp, Envision’s Founder and CEO, also provided commentary on the new certification: “Having the ability to meaningfully train our customers post-deployment of these useful technologies is central to delivering great service. This MCT certification is just one more way that we’re going above and beyond to help support our clients with their agile workforce and Digital Transformation initiatives.”

Learn more about the Microsoft Certified Trainer program: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/learning/mct-certification.aspx.

