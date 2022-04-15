EOHHS names Medicaid program director

PROVIDENCE – Kristin Pono Sousa, Rhode Island’s interim Medicaid program director since December of 2021, has been appointed to fill the position permanently.

Sousa will begin the new role on April 10, according to the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

An EOHHS staff member since 2018, Sousa has spent much of her career on Medicaid program development and management, including a decade as health service delivery director at the New Jersey-based Conduent Inc.

“Having worked in Medicaid for over 10 years, I am committed to ensuring that the program provides access to high-quality services, fosters partnerships with all stakeholders, improves health outcomes and reduces cost growth, with a particular focus on health equity and strengthening the continuum of care for Rhode Islanders,” Sousa said.

- Advertisement -

EOHHS Secretary Womazetta Jones says the state’s Medicaid program will benefit from Sousa’s leadership.

“Kristin has a real commitment to Medicaid’s mission and to improving the delivery of health care to the more than 300,000 Rhode Islanders enrolled in Medicaid,” Jones said. “I am confident that she will help ensure access to benefits and promote provider-centric care with a focus on social determinants of health.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.